iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 795,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,886. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $107.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.75.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

