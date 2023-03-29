iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $27.87. 5,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 104,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $142.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 648,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 166,959 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 197,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,589 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 118,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.