iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Stone House Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stone House Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,520 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $103.76.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.