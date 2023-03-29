iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Decreased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

