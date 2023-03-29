iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMM stock remained flat at $25.86 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 78,309 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

