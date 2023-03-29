iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, a growth of 505.5% from the February 28th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTK. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 719,973 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,000,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
IBTK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 81,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,744. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.