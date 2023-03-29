iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.44. 472,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,712. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

