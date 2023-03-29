iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lessened by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.27. 2,433,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,656,063. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

