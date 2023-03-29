iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

EFA stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.23. 2,788,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,663,436. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

