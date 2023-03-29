iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the February 28th total of 901,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $67.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,439,000 after purchasing an additional 347,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

