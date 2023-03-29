iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $325,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after buying an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.93. 1,874,529 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

