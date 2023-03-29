iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $109.79.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

