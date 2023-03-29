iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after buying an additional 219,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.59. The stock had a trading volume of 50,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,578. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.11. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

