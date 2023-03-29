iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.42. 192,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,121. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

