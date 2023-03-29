iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,583,062 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 107,592 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $219.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $265.24. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

