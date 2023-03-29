iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,062 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 107,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $219.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.