iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Lifted by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 191.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,052 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 517,988 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,603,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 377,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.86. 64,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.