iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

IJS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. 104,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

