iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Disciplined Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $50.55 during trading on Wednesday. 1,069,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,324. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

