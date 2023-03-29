iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,797,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 560.6% in the 2nd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,893,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,955. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

