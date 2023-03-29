iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Shares Up 50%

Shares of iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (CVE:ISD – Get Rating) shot up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 259,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 143,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

iSIGN Media Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About iSIGN Media Solutions

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. The company provides Hybrid Analytics Location Observation, a software platform and listening device that offers a suite of functions specifically designed to maximize safety and security within a managed environment, such as school, hospital, shopping plaza, and concert venue; Hybrid Analytics Location Observation with facial recognition offers facial and object recognition modules; Passive Historical Aggregate Contact Tracing, an intelligent smart space analytics platform that utilizes publicly available anonymous interactions between mobile devices to accurately determine occupancy levels and movements of individuals.

