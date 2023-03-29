Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report released on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

