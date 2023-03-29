JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $364.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $91,459.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,330,421 shares in the company, valued at $63,011,565.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $361,682.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,349,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,773,771.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $91,459.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,011,565.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 62,220 shares of company stock worth $1,168,558. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 566.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

