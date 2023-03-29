John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of BTO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,139. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

