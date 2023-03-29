Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,171,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

JCI traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. 690,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,367. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

