Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Shares Up 6.5%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. 147,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 146,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Journey Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Journey Energy Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.
About Journey Energy
Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Journey Energy (JRNGF)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.