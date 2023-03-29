Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Shares Up 6.5%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. 147,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 146,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Journey Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

