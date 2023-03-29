JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 221,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 62,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BBIN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,213 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.