JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) to Neutral

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$227.83.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of PDRDF stock opened at C$224.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$209.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$195.07. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of C$164.11 and a 52-week high of C$226.52.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

