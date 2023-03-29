JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,718 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.3% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.30 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,244. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

