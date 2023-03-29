Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 92,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBAXY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 60 to CHF 62 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 63 to CHF 62 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

