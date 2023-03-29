Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading Down 11.3%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 1,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

