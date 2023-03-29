Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) CFO Yaron Garmazi Sells 6,208 Shares

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) CFO Yaron Garmazi sold 6,208 shares of Kaltura stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $12,043.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,047,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kaltura Stock Down 1.1 %

Kaltura stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. 19,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,861. Kaltura, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Edenbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the first quarter worth $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 561.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 128.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,247 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Kaltura

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.