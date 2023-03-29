Kava (KAVA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.56 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. Kava has a total market cap of $423.38 million and $25.56 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018009 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 459,811,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,805,286 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.