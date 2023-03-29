Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) President James C. Baker Purchases 10,000 Shares

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 217,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE KMF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 213,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,166. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.