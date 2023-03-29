Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $47.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KBH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

KB Home stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 716,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,957. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in KB Home by 11,077.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

