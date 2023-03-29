Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XDNA) Trading 1.3% Higher

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XDNA – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.
Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 74,210 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF by 3,554.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period.
Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF Company Profile
The Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (XDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in DNA modification technology. XDNA was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.
