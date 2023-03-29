Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,239 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned 0.06% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,196,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after acquiring an additional 516,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,437,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,071,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.