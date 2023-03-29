Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $283,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $429.08 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

