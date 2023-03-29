Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

