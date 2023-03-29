Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

