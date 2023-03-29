Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,987 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 16.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

