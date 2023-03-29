KeyCorp Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $475.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.84.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $419.33 on Wednesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The company has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.