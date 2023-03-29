KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) versus Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Head-To-Head Survey

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KeyCorp and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 2 8 6 0 2.25 Trustmark 0 3 1 0 2.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KeyCorp currently has a consensus price target of $19.62, indicating a potential upside of 58.58%. Trustmark has a consensus price target of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 35.12%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Trustmark.

82.1% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. KeyCorp pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 79.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 22.46% 15.27% 0.97% Trustmark 9.47% 9.48% 0.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KeyCorp and Trustmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $8.13 billion 1.42 $1.92 billion $1.92 6.44 Trustmark $759.32 million 2.03 $71.89 million $1.16 21.82

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Trustmark on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank segments. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded on August 5, 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

