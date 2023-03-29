Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 13.8% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares traded up 13.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.94. 616,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,202,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on KC shares. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,088 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 609,961 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

