Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 13.8% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares traded up 13.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.94. 616,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,202,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on KC shares. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 19.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
