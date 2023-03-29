Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 560 ($6.88) and last traded at GBX 550 ($6.76). 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 542.50 ($6.67).

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 618.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 562.42. The company has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,333.33, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.78.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

