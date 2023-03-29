Kujira (KUJI) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Kujira has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001549 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $46.16 million and $208,493.56 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.42033943 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $162,701.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

