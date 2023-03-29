Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.28 and last traded at $64.77. Approximately 25,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 172,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $639.19 million, a PE ratio of -407.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.