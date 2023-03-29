Lake Street Capital Lowers iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target to $2.50

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

ICAD has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

iCAD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. iCAD has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

iCAD Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 228,111 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,849,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 321,285 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 728,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 179,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

