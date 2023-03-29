Lake Street Capital Lowers iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target to $2.50

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.
ICAD has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
iCAD Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. iCAD has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iCAD (ICAD)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.