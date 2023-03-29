Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

Shares of TAXF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,850. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

