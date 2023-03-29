Landmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.88. 751,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,205. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.